Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of PVH worth $33,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 209,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.