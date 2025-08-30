Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $35,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 86,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

