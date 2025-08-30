Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,368 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of BancFirst worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,740. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.76.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%.The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

