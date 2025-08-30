Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,452 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 233,371 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,544,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 756,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,398.04. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Baird R W raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $67.08 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

