Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,702 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of argenex worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Stock Up 1.2%

ARGX stock opened at $712.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.83. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $716.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on argenex in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $766.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenex

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.