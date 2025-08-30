Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,368 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.58.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 167,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,690. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

