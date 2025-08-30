Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,112 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:CNK opened at $25.81 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.