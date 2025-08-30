Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,569 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Futu worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $98,651,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Futu by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 523,808 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $77,172,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $60,847,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $42,903,000.

Futu Stock Down 0.3%

Futu stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $197.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 44.25%.The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

