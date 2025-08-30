Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,927 Shares of RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $37,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in RadNet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,978,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,184,000 after buying an additional 169,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 213,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 507.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after buying an additional 1,063,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after buying an additional 121,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,075.10. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,105. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

