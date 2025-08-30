Northern Trust Corp Sells 264,878 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

