Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,166 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIPC. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

