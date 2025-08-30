Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,775 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Etsy by 842.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Etsy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.Etsy’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $406,871.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,209.36. The trade was a 29.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,482 shares of company stock worth $23,033,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

