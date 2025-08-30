Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $90.13 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

