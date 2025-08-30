Novagold Resources Inc. $NG Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,562,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

NG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 76.72, a current ratio of 76.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Insider Transactions at Novagold Resources

In other Novagold Resources news, Director Hume D. Kyle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,626.80. This represents a 80.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.