Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,476 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Novanta worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 2,714.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after buying an additional 81,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novanta by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 31,357.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.