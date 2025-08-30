Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

