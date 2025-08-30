Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 252,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 10,236.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

