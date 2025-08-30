Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,376,881 OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

