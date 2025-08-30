Nuveen LLC Invests $1.97 Million in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 262,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AerSale by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 81,378 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 565,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AerSale by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

ASLE opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.24. AerSale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.87.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

