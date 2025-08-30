Nuveen LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 282,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

AMBC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,135.73. This represents a 4.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

