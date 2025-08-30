Nuveen LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 440,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 227,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 121,797 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at $445,606.38. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

VNDA opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

