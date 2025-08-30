Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8,603.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TMP stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.