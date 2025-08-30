Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 1,416,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

