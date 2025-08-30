OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.