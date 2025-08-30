OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of OSI Systems worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $230.05 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

