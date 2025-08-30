PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) versus Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -20.64% -3.16% -1.90% Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PAR Technology and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Freightos 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

PAR Technology presently has a consensus price target of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 53.36%. Given PAR Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than Freightos.

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAR Technology and Freightos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $349.98 million 5.93 -$4.99 million ($2.25) -22.73 Freightos $23.78 million 6.86 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -7.45

PAR Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. PAR Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freightos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAR Technology beats Freightos on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and kitchen display systems, payment devices, cash drawers, printers, and other peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, such as hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services comprising inside and outside plant services, and maintenance of infrastructure and information systems; satellite ground system support comprising operations and maintenance, sustainment, upgrades, communications security management, anomaly response/resolution, process improvement, emergency response, and disaster recovery services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense, intelligence community (IC), and other federal agencies. This segment also offers various IC support services, systems integration, situational awareness solutions, and mission readiness support services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in New Hartford, New York.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.