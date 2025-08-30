PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.24% of PBF Energy worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 54.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

