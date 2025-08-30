Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,659 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 79,565 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Company Profile



Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

