PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $114.01.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

