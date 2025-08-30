Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,308,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 193,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 819,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 409,517 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

