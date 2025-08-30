Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 136 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4,533.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of argenex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,201,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after buying an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter valued at $91,013,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 53,684.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex stock opened at $712.20 on Friday. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $716.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.83.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.50.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

