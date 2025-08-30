Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,713 Unitil Corporation $UTL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Unitil Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $829.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.