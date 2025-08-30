Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,716 Shares of OppFi Inc. $OPFI

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 393.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OppFi were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in OppFi by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OppFi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in OppFi by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OppFi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OppFi by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director Gregory T. Zeeman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,023.12. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 190,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $2,449,791.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,418.28. This represents a 48.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,699 shares of company stock worth $12,935,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of OPFI opened at $10.18 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Research raised OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

