Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,589 Shares of Brf S.A. $BRFS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 596,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,409 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

BRFS stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

