Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,484 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.99 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.