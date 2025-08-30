Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $67.75 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $372.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -457.14%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,448.80. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,426.88. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Report on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.