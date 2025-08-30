Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Murphy USA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $376.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

