Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. $REFI

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 751,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 489,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 88.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.8%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

