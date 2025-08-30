Quantbot Technologies LP Has $47,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 846.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

