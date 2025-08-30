Quantbot Technologies LP Has $55,000 Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 5,320.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

