Quantbot Technologies LP Has $57,000 Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,678 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lineage were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lineage by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $84.89.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,231.80. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,573.92. This represents a 19.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. The trade was a 80.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

