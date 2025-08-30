Quantbot Technologies LP Has $64,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $30,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $14,907,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AvePoint by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 4,694.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AVPT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.13 and a beta of 1.35. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $541,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,703.21. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,220,400. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

