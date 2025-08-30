Quantbot Technologies LP Has $76,000 Position in Ellington Credit Company $EARN

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 211.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ellington Credit were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Ellington Credit by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 481,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 409,817 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the first quarter worth $995,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE EARN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.29. Ellington Credit Company has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EARN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

View Our Latest Report on Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.