Quantbot Technologies LP Has $76,000 Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

