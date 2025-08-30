Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,971.92. The trade was a 19.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $740.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 15.47%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

