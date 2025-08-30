Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $56,000 in Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXFR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

In other Luxfer news, CFO Stephen Webster sold 4,244 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $50,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $315,411.46. The trade was a 13.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clive Snowdon sold 4,120 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,468.06. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,151 shares of company stock valued at $269,715 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

