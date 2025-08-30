Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $60,000 in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $67,047.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,490. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $121,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,144. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,831. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $20.27 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

