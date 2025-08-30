Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $83,000 in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $880.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.01 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $187,280. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $189,020. 58.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

