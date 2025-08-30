Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $48,000 Investment in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sable Offshore by 62.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 3,686.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sable Offshore by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $216,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of SOC stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. Sable Offshore Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

