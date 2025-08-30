Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $57,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Hawkins by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawkins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.5%

HWKN stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.